Angelina Jolie at the Rome Film Fest

Rome, capital of cinema. The sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Festival, one of the most important cinema events in Italy, ended yesterday, Sunday 24 October.

In fact, from 14 to 24, in the usual Auditorium Parco della musica Ennio Morricone in Rome, numerous films and TV pilots were screened and presented. Among these, the preview of the first episode of the new Netflix series of zero limestone, entitled tearing along the edges, stands out. The festival also hosts a retrospective dedicated to the cartoonist “Zerocalcare” in the Foyer of the Sinopoli Room.

The most beloved international stars landed on the red carpet during the ten days of the festival, from Johnny Depp to Quentin Tarantino, Tim Burton and also Italian stars such as Pier Francesco Favino and Carlo Verdone. Among the less talked about films there is also The North Sea, an action film, directed by John Andreas Andersen, with Kristine Kujath Thorp and Henrik Bjelland, written by Lars Gudmestad and Harald Rosenloweg, and distributed by Minerva Pictures which through the captivating narrative language addresses the complex issue of the exploitation of environmental resources. In. Film nature rebels and man will have to run for cover to save what can be saved, in a fight to the last breath with the violence unleashed by an over-exploited environment.

Ciao Libertini is also presented: the 80s according to Pier Vittorio tondelli, thirty years after his death, a documentary by Stefano Pistolini with the help of the journalist Simonetta Sciandivasci. The film evokes his works, private life and historical context, The 80s, those of creativity and trends, of the entertainment society of experiments and above all of transgressions.

On the red carpet of the Italian festival then, confirming the importance of this event, also Hollywood arrives, to dedicate us a conclusion with a bang of these 10 days of magic.

In fact, the Festival closes with Eternals, a film directed by Chloe Zao, Oscar winner for Nomadland, which brings an epic story from the Marvel universe to the big screen. On the red carpet the protagonists of the cast signed autographs and took photos with the hundreds of fans present. Kit Harrington, the famous winter soldier John Snow in the epic game of thrones series, Richard madden, aka Rob stark in the aforementioned series, and the protagonist Gemma Chan already seen in another role in another Marvel universe film paraded. . D.

fter her participation in the movie Captain Marvel, where her character is killed in an air chase, the MCU has decided to call her back into the Marvel family, and seeing how many fans appreciate her during the parade, perhaps we understand the reason for this choice. On the red carpet also the director of the film Chloe Zao, also writer and producer on her fourth feature film, with numerous awards behind her: in addition to the recent Oscar, in fact, the director boasts a Golden Lion, a Golden Globe, and numerous other prestigious statuettes. It may be because the human side always shines through in his films, as well as in Eternals which in addition to being a film about superheroes is a film about the weaknesses of the soul.

And finally the highly anticipated star Angelina Jolie, winner of two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guilds and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. His films have been imprinted in the history of cinema starting with Lara Croft Tomb rider in the now distant 2001, passing through Mr & missis Smith, the famous action comedy about the couple of spies, up to wanted in 2008, the tourist with Johnny Depp in 2010 , and his perhaps more ionic role Maleficent in 2014.

Video: https://youtu.be/gCaZ6jM3odg