Angelina Jolie attacked by Brad Pitt / “Grabbed by the head”, new heavy accusations

Angelina Jolie, new details against Brad Pitt: “He grabbed her by the head“

The controversies between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the separation of the golden couple of Hollywood cinema is more intricate than ever, between mutual accusations and the plaintiff’s attempt not to obtain joint custody of the children. And a few days ago the news of the decision, taken by Jolie, to denounce the FBI under a false name for not having arrested her ex-husband. The facts date back to 2016, when the two former spouses had a hard quarrel in which, according to her, it would have been attacked by Pitt in front of his children.

Now new details emerge about that episode, which took place aboard their private plane: to reveal them is a FBI report provided to CNN from one source. As revealed by the American broadcaster, the report states that Brad Pitt, according to Jolie’s version of her, was drunk when he told her to accompany him to the back of the plane. Once in the bathroom, he claimed that her ex-husband “he grabbed her by the head, by the shoulders“, He shook her, pushed her against the bathroom wall and yelled at her:”You’re fucking this family“. We recall that no official charges have been brought against the actor, and he has not been arrested.

Angelina Jolie and the clash with Brad Pitt: the couple’s children are also involved

In this intricate and painful affair, Angelina Jolie he would reveal other thorny details to investigators. As reported by the CNN according to the FBI report, the actress explained that two of their children “they were outside the door crying and asked, ‘Are you okay mom?’“. Brad Pitt he would have yelled in response: “No, Mom is not well. He’s ruining this family. She is crazy ‘“. Jolie then continued, explaining that one of her children would reply to her father: “It’s not her, it’s you, bitch“.

An answer that would have infuriated the actor, who would have run towards one of the children “how to attack it”But she would have been able to stop him. The report also talks about alleged injuries complained by the Hollywood star, particularly in her back and elbow, and reportedly shared a photo of her elbow injury with the FBI. Black and white photos as well as handwritten pages provided by Jolie, containing descriptions of the alleged incident. Sensational and painful details at the same time, which mark the bitter end of a love story that made everyone dream.

