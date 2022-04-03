Angelina Jolie avoids the ‘rebound effect’ in her diet with these foods

Angelina Jolie is considered one of the most beautiful women in the industry. When that weight falls on someone with such notoriety, the pressure becomes excessive. That is why throughout all these years the fact of being judged by her physique must have been unbearable. That, although she seems to have won the genetic lottery, she has faced seasons where she does not have the usual weight or measurements. However, she now knows how to avoid the ‘rebound effect’ with food. If you want to learn to take care of your diet at top levels, don’t miss this opportunity.

Weight loss is usually not easy, and diet mistakes are often made. The problem is that quick tricks to lose weight are not healthy, since the body tends to regain balance by accumulating fat, what is known as the “rebound effect”, which occurs when a too rigorous eating program is carried out and, by interrupting it, kilos are gained rapidly. To be slim and enjoy good health you have to ingest the appropriate products according to each individual. Besides that shock therapy is not advisable.

Angelina Jolie’s formula sheds light on how to get rid of the contradictory experience of dieting, lose weight in the right way and gradually shape the figure. The daily intake of the actress consists of lean animal proteins, fish, vegetables and soy milk. Vegetables are steamed, with little sodium. In addition to that, she does not consume sugar, she gave up coffee and tobacco. But it is also important to execute a daily exercise routine, until completing 150 minutes of moderate activity a week. The time is reduced if another physical or intense practice is performed.

Do you want to know what other tips you can take advantage of the experience of the director?

Angelina Jolie’s secrets to look radiant

Contrary to other celebrities, Jolie has confessed to willingly accepting her old age and its inherent effects. Even so, she does not neglect herself, because she has a strong self-esteem. In that sense, she has declared some interesting facts about her beauty routines through various interviews. The first, and perhaps most surprising, is that he has been to the same dermatologist he first went to when he was 11 years old. “It encourages me to be as natural as possible and that has helped me a lot, I think,” she explained to ‘InStyle’ magazine.

Rhonda Rand, the aforementioned dermatologist, told ‘Refinery29’ that: “(Angelina) has been very good at using sun protection from a very young age to take care of her skin.” She stated that hydration is very important for the star, but what is truly essential is protection against UVA and UVB rays. On the other hand, the doctor touched on the subject of makeup. “She never puts on makeup unless she is working”, another of the reasons that keep her skin healthy. And, of course, to remove makeup is very careful. Although she doesn’t resort to products with many chemicals, she only uses a light gel, occasional glycolic acids and natural products.

The credibility of Angelina Jolie’s diet and beauty rituals is proven just by looking at her. In the same way, you have to follow their example and rely on professionals to acquire a series of advice and particular guidelines.