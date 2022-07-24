Angelina Jolie beat Brad Pitt in court for the multimillion-dollar sale of a winery

a judge of The Angels rejected the request of Brad Pitt’s team refusing to share business documents and correspondence with the lawyers of Angelina Jolie.

in the last Court presentation of Pitt against Jolie for the sale of Miravalthe actor claims that Jolie intentionally “tried to harm” the sell your interests at the wine company.

Pitt claimed that they had agreed never to sell their respective interests. in the family business without the consent of the other since they had -in the words of the actor- “invested money and sweat” to make Miraval one of the rosé wine producers most distinguished in the market, with annual revenues greater than 50 million dollars.

At the same time, Brad Pitt accused his ex-wife of look for “unearned windfall” for his work, but the actress sold her share to liquor manufacturer Stoli anywayowned by a Russian oligarch, for which he needed a series of documents in the possession of the actor.

In any case, the dispute came to an end on Friday night, when the Justice ruled in favor of the actress.

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. Has world-class marketing and distribution”, said the informants. In statements to the entertainment site Page Six, slipped that the 58-year-old actor sHe let himself be carried away by the resentment and anger he has kept since his separation and that he allowed this to get in the way of his business.