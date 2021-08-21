Angelina Jolie beats eternal rival Jennifer Aniston and delivers an important message

Angelina Jolie has decided to join Instagram, but only to give a voice to all the oppressed people in the world.

Although no photos or videos of him appear on his profile, the actress is already followed by 4.7 million followers, and also managed to beat Jennifer Aniston’s previous record: the 52-year-old took five hours and 16 minutes to reach one million “followers” on Instagram, while Angelina Jolie it took three hours to exceed two million.

In her biography, Angelina Jolie describes herself as “Mom, director, special envoy for refugees of the United Nations”. The actress shared the photo of a moving letter from an Afghan teenager, terrified of the return to power of the Taliban; in addition, Angelina Jolie also posted a photo of women wearing burqas.

In addition, proving that she is already an expert on the platform, Angelina also shared a story on Instagram, linking to an article he wrote for Time Magazine and concerning the crisis in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie’s message for Afghanistan

“This is a letter sent to me by a teenager in Afghanistan. Right now, the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely – wrote Angelina Jolie in her first post – So I decided to use Instagram to share their stories and rumors of those around the world who are fighting for their fundamental human rights ”.

The post was commented by many followers, who wanted to praise her for “using her platform for a good purpose”.

“I am an Iraqi girl and I love you very much because you are an example of humanity and compassion as well as a wonderful actress ”, reads a comment. “I’m so proud of you! Thank you so much for using your voice, ”writes another user.