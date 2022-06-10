Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Begins Directing Her First Revenge Thriller

Actress Angelina Jolie is already ahead of a project as a director. It is a revenge thriller based on the book “Without Blood”, by Italian Alessandro Baricco.

According to Variety, filming has already started in the southern regions of Italy, as well as Rome.

“Without Blood” will be Jolie’s fifth film as a director, but her first thriller. She also writes the script and produces the adaptation, which tells the story of a girl seeking revenge and healing during a time of conflict.

The plot takes place in an unidentified place and period, where Manuel Roca’s enemies hunt him down to kill him. However, one of the assassins is unable to kill Nina, the victim’s youngest daughter, hidden in a hole under the farm’s floor. Enchanted by the sight of Nina’s perfect innocence, he is silent. But when she grows up, the young woman will no longer have that innocent appearance, determined to hunt down the murderers one by one, even in times of peace.

So far, only two names have been confirmed in the cast: the Mexicans Salma Hayek (“Eternals”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun”).

There is still no release date set for the film.



