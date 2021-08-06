Angelina Jolie biography: who she is, age, height, weight, tattoos, children, husband, Instagram and private life

Angelina Jolie, born Angelina Jolie Voight, is an American actress, film producer, director, activist, and philanthropist, born in Los Angeles on June 4, 1975it is high one meter and sixty-nine centimeters, weight not available and has green eyes and brown hair.

Angelina is the daughter of art: her father is the actor Jon Voight and the mother the actress Marcheline Bertrand.

Tattoos: there are several Tattoo that Angelina presents on her body.

He achieved international fame by playing the icon of video games Lara Croft in films Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Tomb Raider (2003). There are several films in which he has taken part since the beginning of his career like, to name a few: Mr. &. Smith, The Good Shepherd, A Mighty Heart, Beowulf, Changeling, Wanted, Salt, The Tourist, Maleficent, By the Sea, Maleficent, Maleficent, Evilficent, Alice and Peter (Come Away), Those Who Wish Me Dead, and many others.

Angelina is also an ambassador for the UNHCR, winner of two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

In privacy claimed to be bisexual. It is been married with Jonny Lee Miller (1996-1997) and Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2003).

In 2005 she met Brad Pitt, with whom she married in 2014, and separated in 2016. It is mother of six children, three natural and three adoptive.

On 10 March 2002 it adopted its first child, Chivan Maddox .

. On July 6, 2005, she adopted a six-month-old girl from Ethiopia. Zahara Marley .

. On 27 May 2006, she gave birth to the his first natural daughter , by Brad Pitt. The little girl was called Shiloh Nouvel .

, by Brad Pitt. The little girl was called . On 15 March 2007 it adopted Pax Thien , a three-year-old boy from Vietnam, born on November 29, 2003.

, a three-year-old boy from Vietnam, born on November 29, 2003. On July 12, 2008 at the Lenval Children’s Hospital in Nice, she gave birth Twins, Knox and Vivienne, from Pitt, Brad.

In 2013 Angelina revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy surgery to prevent the breast cancer, as he discovered that he had a mutation in the BRCA1 gene. In 2015 she also underwent an oophorectomy.

