Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and wine: it’s a clash at the Brangelina house

To the numerous reasons for clash between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (starting from the custody of the six children) one is added linked to wine. The duo of actors, separated since 2016 and in battle ever since, indeed own a French castle with an adjoining winery, Chteau Miraval. The two are half partners, since they each own 50 percent, but for years Jolie has been trying to sell (unsuccessfully) her share to her ex-husband, with whom she wants close any kind of relationship, including business. Now the star of Maleficent and Oscar winner in 2000 for Interrupted girls he would find a buyer, but accuses the ex of putting a spoke in the wheel in the sale. AND the matter ends in court.

Fault of the restraining order In fact, on Tuesday 6 July, the actress’s lawyers filed a petition in court to stir the waters and remove the obstacle to the sale of Nouvel, there company associated with Chteau Miraval (which obtained excellent results with the Fleur de Miraval champagne). The impediment is called Atro (automatic temporary restraining order) and quite common in the USA: prevents both parties from making any financial decisions that may harm the other while in progress divorce proceedings. In fact, Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single in 2019, but not having reached an agreement for the moment, they are still in the process of separation.

Loading... Advertisements The request to the judge

In court documents we read, second Us Weekly, that the actress would have found a buyer interested in taking over Nouvel, but cannot complete the sale because Brad Pitt has not yet agreed to revoke the Atro. So Jolie and her lawyers they thought of bypassing it asking that the judge directly give the ok to his request to revoke the restraining order. After all these years of trying to extricating yourself from being a business partner with your ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie extremely eager to close the deal pending for the sale of Nouvel, LLC, and demands that the Court issue an order revoking the Atro and specifies that it does not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC, reads the statement filed by the attorney of Jolie, Joseph Mannis.

Audience scheduled for 22 September

How it will end L’yet another Brangelin warto, as the couple born on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, it could be known on 22 September, when a hearing on the subject was set. Hoping that, in the meantime, the buyer found by the actress does not change her mind: the star’s lawyers had done urgent application already on 30 June just to avoid that the buyer had time to withdraw, but the judge had sent it back to the sender arguing that there was no immediate danger / irreparable damage or immediate loss / damage to the property. Maybe not, but for Jolie it seems to be the same a fight against time. Another of his lawyers, Laurent Schummer, in a note reported by Fox News explains that she doesn’t want to hold real estate together with her ex-husband either being his business partner, reluctant and ignored.