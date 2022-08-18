Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt, between alleged causes and old tensions

It was the April 20 last when for the first time, give it United States, bounced the indiscretion that a woman called Jane Doe – a pseudonym, chosen to remain anonymous – had sued the FBI to clarify the investigation conducted on an episode of Domestic violence happened on a private jet a few years earlier. In drinks time, the American media associated the name of that cause Angelina Joliewhich in 2016 had a furious quarrel on the plane with the now ex-husband Brad Pitt.

At a distance of four months, the news is back in the spotlight. According to some US newspapers – also taken from TMZ – there really would be the actress behind the pseudonym of Jane Doe. “The cause is available publicly for the first time », we read. “On 9 August it was changed to include a new detail“. According to the reconstruction, in fact, before the FBI announced that Pitt would not be accused of assaultthe investigating agent would draft a document, then presented in the competent offices.

The actress said she was “verbally and physically attacked“, To have even”elbow injuryDuring the altercation. “You’re ruining this familyBrad would have screamed, before punching him a few times ceiling of the plane. The conditional is a must, also because the Hollywood star he denied any accusations. We do not know where the truth lies, it is certain that a few months later – after a consultation with the federal agent – the deputy prosecutor has decided not to proceed with the complaint.

Hence the – alleged – idea of ​​the actress to file anonymously a FOIA, Freedom Of Information Act, to get the papers related to that investigation and understand why has been closed. A mosaic of tension, which comes a few weeks after that family reunion a Romeon the occasion of the twins’ birthday Knox And Viviennewhich seemed to have brought back the serene between Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: a sky that has already filled up again with dark clouds.

