Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt, daughter Shiloh desperate because she can’t see her dad

“Shiloh desperately wants to see her father but cannot due to the latest court orders – continues the source – She will have to settle for a short trip. Shiloh is the only one who has decided not to turn her back on her famous father”.

In fact, in October, the court confirmed to Angelina Jolie the full custody of her five minor children (two adopted Pax, Age 17 and Zahara, 16, and three biologicals, Shiloh, 14 years old and the twins Knox And Vivienne, 12 years old) and the major Maddox (the 20-year-old testified against his father), who he shared with Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood actor thus suffered yet another legal defeat in the never-ending custody war, which the two ex-spouses have been waging for years, that is, since the divorce in 2016. Pitt had filed an appeal with the California Supreme Court in September, which however rejected him.

