Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s incredible gift up for auction (at a crazy price)

When a love ends, we tend to do a clean sweep of memories, hiding in the attic special objects and old photos. Angelina Jolie went further by auctioning one historical framework signed Winston Churchill, which – according to what is reported Page Six citing sources close to the family – it would have been given to her years ago by her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. «He bought it in 2011, after turning Inglourious Basterds», Reports the site.

In fact the painting has a strong correlation with the Second World War: is titled “The minaret of the Koutoubia Mosque»And was made in January 1943 by the unforgettable British prime minister, hero of the conflict against the Nazis, after the Casablanca Conference. At the end of the summit, where strategic priorities against theAxis, Churchill accompanied Franklin Delano Roosvelt around Marrakech.

And right there, entranced by the beauty of Moroccan city, put his hand to the brushes for this splendid work which he then gave to the American president in memory of that meeting. By the way – as the TV series recently told “The Crown” – Churchill was a skilled artist who made hundreds of paintings: that, however, has a particular value, because it seems to be the only one that falls within the time range of the Second World War.

It passed from the Roosvelt family to a Nebraska collector in 1950, then to the film producer Norman G. Hickman and finally, after 15 years closed in a closet, to the Jolie Family Collection for about $ 2.9 million. Today the famous auction house Christie, in London, estimated that such a work could reach the quotation of 3 million euros. May it be another brick in infinity cause of divorce of the Brangelina?

Also because, according to others rumors, the sale would have been decided precisely with a view to division of assets.

