Angelina Jolie calls for freedom for Iranian women: ‘We’ll see you’ – Marie Claire Magazine

Angelina Jolie calls for freedom for Iranian women

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie extols courage and calls for freedom for Iranian women (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie spoke out in support of Iranian women’s right to “live and breathe without violence or threats” amid ongoing protests across the country over the death of Mahsa Amini.

On her Instagram profile, the actress and UN special envoy for refugees shared a sequence of photos from the demonstrations, and extolled the courage of Iranian women. “Respect to the brave, defiant and fearless women of Iran. All those who survived and resisted for decades, those who take to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranian women like her,” Angelina wrote.

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” he argues. “To the women of Iran, we see you.”

Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested by Iran’s morality police for misusing her hijab, which left part of her hair showing. She eventually died after being allegedly tortured, sparking an unprecedented series of protests by women calling for an end to the repression. The demonstrations, however, face stiff resistance from the government, resulting in new deaths.

