Angelina Jolie calls for greater support from the international community for the humanitarian response in Yemen

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues to grab the center of world attention, the special envoy of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie, demanded on Tuesday a change of focus and called attention to the devastating consequences that continues to provoke the conflict in Yemen among the civilian population.

During a three-day visit to the Arab nation, the American actress recalled that seven years of fighting have caused multiple crises that affect all aspects of Yemeni life.

“[El conflicto]It has caused thousands of civilian casualties – in January 2022, one civilian was killed or injured every hour – as well as widespread destitution, starvation and economic collapse, pushing Yemenis to the brink.

To all these adversities we must add that two out of three Yemenis need humanitarian aid to survive, some 20 million people, and that 92% of the displaced have no source of income and must survive on less than 40 dollars a month. .

With this complicated scenario, Jolie urged the international community to increase its support for the humanitarian response before the high-level conference on pledges for Yemen, which will be held on March 16, and to redouble efforts to seek an end of violence.

The special envoy stated that the level of human suffering in Yemen is unimaginable.

“We live in a world where suffering and horror dominate the headlines, but these headlines can lead to overwhelming outpourings of international compassion and solidarity. I hope that this compassion and solidarity extends to the people of Yemen, who urgently need a speedy and peaceful resolution to this conflict, and to other displaced people, whoever they are and wherever they are in the world,” he requested.





UNHCR/Marwan Tahtah UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visiting displaced families in Lahj, Yemen.

Mothers who cannot send their children and grandchildren to school and who die due to lack of health care

As part of her visit, the special envoy was able to meet with internally displaced persons and refugees located in the north and south of the country.

In the southern province of Lahj, displaced families told him how they had lost their homes, loved ones and livelihoods, detailing how the conflict had shattered their hopes for their children and families.

Among them, stands out the story of Mudeera, a mother of five displaced children from Taiz, who told her that none of her children go to school, have a birth certificate or have been vaccinated. Muddera strives daily to feed them more than just tea and bread.

In a center for internally displaced persons in the north of the country, Jolie met Maryam, 65, displaced since 2016, who told her that she lost her husband in the conflict and that three of her granddaughters died because they could not pay the health care they needed.

During her visit, and coinciding with today’s commemoration of International Women’s Day, Jolie witnessed the catastrophic impact of the conflict on Yemeni civilians, especially women and girls, who make up more than half of the displaced population.