Angelina Jolie captivates everyone with a message on the network

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most important actresses on the big screen since her performances have been among the highest grossing in recent decades. In addition, her personal life has also been the cover of various entertainment news portals since her love relationships were quite controversial. The last most striking case of hers was her separation from her last husband Brad Pitt.

The present of the protagonist of the film “Maleficent” is truly brilliant since in addition to enjoying the success of his latest film, Eternals, is very active in the fight for various social causes. A few hours ago, through his official account Instagram, Angelina Jolie shared a series of photos with a great message about the present that girls live in the Middle East.

“Today the school year begins in most of Afghanistan. But the Taliban authorities have now said that all girls’ secondary and high schools will be suspended indefinitely. Most have already been closed for eight months in many Afghan provinces. Think of all girls bright Afghan women who can’t go to school,” was what he wrote Angeline in their states.

Yesterday around 200 young people went to school Sayed ul Shuhadaa lower number than usual due to many students and their families wondering if classes were really going to start or not and if it would be safe to attend, according to the BBC. Since August 2021, only boys’ schools and girls’ primary have remained open in most parts of the country. Afghanistan.

Also a few days ago Angelina Jolie remembered the thousands of Syrian families who were displaced by the war in that country. That is why she, along with a photo, shared a message that says the following: “This week marks the 11th anniversary of the displacement of millions of Syrians. While there are so many emergencies and needs, I hope that the families who fled the war in Syria and who remain displaced by the conflict are not forgotten.”