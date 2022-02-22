Angelina Jolie “carries out a vengeful plan against me”: Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie initially contributed 40% of the money that the property cost, but in the distribution of assets she kept 50%, which she sold to a Russian billionaire. Photo: Getty

Brad Pitt says his ex-wife Angelina Jolie “carries out a vengeful plan against him”, and it is not for less that you think about it. As far as was known, neither of them would sell his part in the properties in common without notifying the other and offering it as a first option. But Jolie ignored the agreement and sold her part of the Nouvel mansion, located in the south of France.

The property that served as the setting for their marriage It is valued at 140 million dollars, although the amount paid by a Russian billionaire to the actress is a secret. But the affair between Jolie and Pitt is not about money. It’s not a secret that the actor loves this place and that he was thinking of renovating it as a music studio, in addition to has the vineyards of its successful champagne brand, Château Miraval, of which the actress also sold her 50%.

Previously Angelina had accused her ex-husband of blocking the sale of the vineyards and after filing a claim managed to get a judge to withdraw the temporary order that prevented one of the parties from making financial decisions about their properties During the divorce proceedings and in January of this year, according to the lawsuit, Jolie “informed Pitt in writing” that she had reached the “painful decision, with great sadness” to sell its part to Tenute del Mondoa subsidiary of the giant alcohol sales company Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

Brad Pitt’s Passion

“The sale deprives Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he built from scratch.”, continues the new lawsuit filed by the actor against his ex-wife, trying to stop Shefler, the Russian millionaire, from completing the purchase.

Pitt alleges in the lawsuit that Jolie has broken terms of their original agreement by not offering her the right of first refusal. “Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval, while Pitt poured money and sweat into the wine business, building it into the rising company it is today.” says part of the letter.

Artists such as Pink Floyd, Sade or The Cure have passed through Miraval Studios, among many others and it was learned that last December, Brad contacted Parisian recording engineer Damien Quintard to bring this studio back to life. “Pitt came to my studio in Paris. It was a fantastic meeting. We talked for hours and hours. He told me about his plans for Miraval. I was obviously super excited because as a French and a music lover, one of our greatest relics is Miraval. I went there and made my designs for the space. We agreed on that matter and we are moving forward,” Quintard said.

