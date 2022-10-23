Angelina Jolie celebrates World Bee Day with photo with insects and visit to apiary – Who

+



Angelina Jolie celebrated World Bee Day, celebrated this Friday (20), with an Instagram post extolling an initiative that supports female entrepreneurship in Cambodia’s beekeeping. The actress, who posted several photos visiting Samlout and even an image in which he appears covered by bees, authored by Dan Winters, spoke about the importance of the project – she is part of UNESCO’s Woman for Bees program, in partnership with Guerlain, on the need to protect insects, which are vital for nature.

“World Bee Day, I am pleased to support the Women For Bees initiative, to promote sustainable beekeeping practices and female entrepreneurship. Since 2010, the MJP Foundation in Cambodia has been working with local women in Samlout to generate income and employment using techniques sustainable wild honey harvesting,” wrote Angelina.

“However, recurring wildfires and increases in pesticide use nearby have destroyed wild honey sites, dramatically decreasing production. Now, alongside UNESCO and Guerlain, the MJP Foundation trains local communities in agriculture and beekeeping. for the production of honey”, he said.

In 2021, Angelina had already starred in a special photo shoot for a campaign by National Geographicfor which she covered herself in pheromone and went three days without showering to be photographed by Winters with 60,000 bees – the image of today’s post is part of this series.

