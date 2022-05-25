“Angelina Jolie chooses Martina Franca”: the actress will be in Puglia to shoot her ‘Whitout blood’

Martina Franca will see its historic center shine on the big screen, thanks to Angelina Jolie. It is the Councilor of the Municipality of Tarantino Gianfranco Palmisano to announce it on Facebook. “Angelina Jolie will shoot Martina some scenes of her film“ Whitout blood ”based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco ” Senza Sangue ”. Our splendid historic center will be the set of the Hollywood star’s film in the next few weeks ”. At the end of last March the actress had been in Salento, in Torre Chianca, for a short stay accompanied by one of her daughters. In 2017 she was the one who bought the rights to Baricco’s book.

The film adaptation will see her behind the camera as a director, with the production of the international company Fremantle with whom she has bonded for three years.

“It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production. – continues Palmisano – The historic center will go to the big screen all over the world with an important image and economic return ”. Filming that will also involve Rome and Matera should take place in Martina Franca in the first days of June.