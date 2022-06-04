Angelina Jolie chooses Puglia: she will be in Martina Franca for her new film

If you spot Angelina Jolie in the alleys of Martina Franca do not think she is a double. She could be the Hollywood diva who could not resist the beauty of the fourteenth-century Baroque town and chose it as the setting for some scenes of Bloodless, the new movie based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, of which the actress bought the rights in 2017.

Located in the green of the Itria Valley, in the province of Taranto, Martina Franca is rich in history and architectural beauties: elegant buildings, churches, squares, enchanting alleys that have remained unchanged over time. In short, charm and atmosphere captivate visibly. And they did not escape the beautiful actress and director who, after an inspection last March (a trip in which she was accompanied with one of her daughters), chose her without hesitation.

The first to announce his arrival with a post on Facebook was Gianfranco Palmisano, councilor for public works of the municipality of Martina Franca. “Our splendid historic center will be the set of the Hollywood star’s film in the coming weeks,” wrote Palmisano. “It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production”. The reference is to Fremantle, the British entertainment giant with whom Angelina Jolie has signed a three-year agreement for the making of films, serials and documentaries.

The film set will be set up in the historic center. Filming will take place between Palazzo Ducale, Palazzo Martucci, Palazzo Università, Palazzo Motolese, Palazzo Maggi, Palazzo Ancona and, still within the medieval walls, there will also be the wonderful Basilica of San Martino, declared by UNESCO a “monument messenger of a culture of peace ”, which houses the sculptures of Stefano da Putignano and Giuseppe Sammartino.

The film, of which Angelina Jolie is the director, is inspired by the novel of the same name by the writer Alessandro Baricco, Bloodless, released in 2002, centered on Nina, daughter of a farmer, and set after the war. After witnessing the murder of her father and brother, she survives her murder hidden in a trap door. Years later she, now grown up, she will find one of the perpetrators of that crime and she will finally have the opportunity to look him in the eyes of her.

In 2017 Angelina Jolie bought the rights to the novel, looking for the right moment to kick off the project. The signing of a three-year agreement with the production company Fremantle is also recent, a step that heralds the arrival of the film. At the moment there are no great details. It is certain that Italy will host the scenes of the film not only in Martina Franca, but also in Torre Chianca, Rome and Matera.

Filming in the Apulian town should begin in the first days of June, but it is not yet known whether the protagonists of the film will be Italian or foreign actors, more or less known. The Puglia-cinema union has been going on for a while. The list of films shot is long. Some examples? The Gospel according to Matthew by Pasolini, Stardust by Alberto Sordi, Roaming Mines by Ferzan Ozpetek e Tolo Tolo by Checco Zalone.