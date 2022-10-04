Angelina Jolie claims that Brad Pitt suffocated her son during a fight – Imirante.com

Angelina Jolie claims that Brad Pitt suffocated her son during a fight. (Photo: Getty Images)

WORLD – This Tuesday (4), the website Page Six, published information that the actress Angelina Jolie, filed a lawsuit against the actor Brad Pitt. The reason would be because the actor would have suffocated one of his children and hit the other in the face during a fight on the plane with Angelina.

The site had access to the lawsuit documents that detail everything about the fight, which has already been reported on other times during the family’s flight and which would have been the biggest point for the divorce of the two that year. The two are still in the process of separating, wanting to settle the division of properties and custody of their six children.

“At one point, he (Brad Pitt) spilled beer on Jolie; in another, he spilled beer and red wine on the children,” the documents state. The actress tried to intervene and would have grabbed Brad from behind to try to control him in the midst of his rage.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the plane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children ran and they all tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the kids begged Pitt to stop. All were scared. Many were crying,” the filing documents said.

