Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin’s accident: “There are procedures to follow”

Angelina Jolie spoke of the recent accident Occurred on the set of Rust: Alec Baldwin unwittingly pulled the trigger of a prop gun, resulting in the death of the film’s director of photography: Halyna Hutchins.

The Eternals actress has worked with firearms in many of her films, including the “Tomb Raider” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” franchises, and has also directed some films that required the use of rifles. and guns on the set. As a result, the star is very familiar with the safety precautions that must be taken in order for the cast and crew to be safe while filming.

“I can’t imagine what the families of the people involved are going through“Jolie told The UK Times in a recent interview.”Right now, the pain and tragedy of that accident are not definable in words, the suffering is simply overwhelming.“.

Angelina Jolie, before concluding her interview, also added: “I’ve always been very careful throughout my career because I’ve had to work with guns a lot. On the sets in which I worked as an actress and in those in which, instead, I was the director, I always respected the procedures to be followed. There are a lot of them and they need to be taken seriously. “