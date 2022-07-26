Angelina Jolie, court victory: Brad Pitt will have to hand over the corporate documents of Chateau Miraval

A new chapter for our second favorite soap opera (the first, don’t mind, remains that of Flavio Briatore and Crazy Pizza): despite the most recent statements by Brad Pitt, who had accused his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie Having ruined the reputation of their winery, the Los Angeles-born actress found herself celebrating a (small) victory in court. The LA judge, in fact, ruled that Pitt will necessarily have to deliver the corporate documents of Chateau Miraval to Jolie’s legal team.

The Provençal estate has transformed, in recent years, from a fairytale setting to a harsh battlefield: the controversy further intensified when the actress decided to sell her stake in Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli group. owned by the oligarch Yuri Shefler, that Pitt’s own lawyers suspect he intends to take control of the vineyards. In the most recent ruling (but perhaps we should really call it a battle at this point), Jolie’s lawyers sued (successfully, as anticipated) those of Pitt to obtain the documents. It is important to note, in any case, that despite the recent victory of the actress, the war (baptized by Vanity Fair as the War of the Rosé) is far from over: Brad Pitt still has his tooth poisoned, and is furious at his ex-wife’s decision to sell his shares. The agreements between the two, in fact, were not to sell their respective shares without first obtaining the consent of the other: “The best way to maintain the value for their children is for parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly precious asset, ”said a spokesman for the actor.



