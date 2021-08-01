Angelina Jolie covered with bees for the day dedicated to them

oryear on May 20, World Bee Day is celebrated, established in 2017 by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness of the important role played by these pollinators. But also to warn about the serious risks they run. for that Angelina Jolie, former ambassador of the project “Women for Bees” by Unesco in collaboration with the Guerlain brand, with the aim of training beekeepers in the world, it is wanted to take the field in the first person, in a test of courage for the video made by National Geographic: 18 minutes covered with bees in front of the lens of photographer and beekeeper Dan Winters.

Angelina Jolie for World Bee Day, in a special video

The American actress has made herself portraying and filming covered in bees by photographer (and passionate beekeeper) Dan Winters. An image and a video apparently disturbing, but which in reality symbolize the‘importance that these insects have on the life of the entire planet: without them, 70% of fruit and vegetables would disappear from our tables, and their survival is increasingly put at risk by environmental causes and climate change.

It’s not a video montage: 18 minutes covered with bees

To tell how the idea was born was the photographer himself: «It was angelina who thought of the portrait of herself covered with bees. I am a beekeeper and when I was entrusted with the task of working with her, my main concern was safety. Filming during the pandemic, with a complete equipment and live bees, have made execution complex.’

To carry on the Winters work Chose the same technique used by my colleague Richard Avedon 40 years ago to make the famous Portrait of a beekeeper. The photographer used a special pheromone formulated by the same entomologist who helped Avedon and has applied to Jolie’s body parts where he wanted the bees to settle.

On the set they all wore some protective suits, with the exception of the actress. «Angelina remained perfectly still, covered with bees for 18 minutes without being tip. Being close to bees is always an experience that leaves me speechless”, said Winters. For the portrait were used by Italian bees, kept calm thanks to the help of an experienced beekeeper, Konrad Bouffard.

Angelina Jolie, former godmother of the UNESCO project and Guerlain “Woman for Bees”

Angelina Jolie’s passion for these precious insects is nothing new. Just two months ago the Hollywood star decided to act as godmother to “Women for Bees”, an all-female project wanted by Unesco and Guerlain. Its goal is to training and supporting fifty beekeepers. The initiative will lead to the realization by 2025 of 2,500 hives, which will be repopulated with 125 million bees.

