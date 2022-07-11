Angelina Jolie dances with her daughter Shiloh at the Måneskin concert

When “I wanna be your slave” began, Shiloh gave a satisfied smile and immediately started singing it, word for word, as if to reaffirm that that song had been waiting for her all evening. Her mother’s face was certainly less enthusiastic but just as happy.

Angelina Jolie and daughter were among the 70,000 who applauded the Måneskin at the Circus Maximus in Rome, his presence obviously did not go unnoticed. The actress is currently in Italy for “Without Blood”, the film based on the novel “Senza Blood” by Alessandro Baricco, and she took the opportunity to give Shiloh a gift. Here is the video:

As Corriere explains, Jolie was certainly not the only VIP present at the concert, the actresses Anna Foglietta, Anna Ferzetti and Claudia Potenza, Anna Falchi and Gabriele Muccino were also noticed in the audience. The latter was so enthusiastic about the performance of the Roman band that he wanted to publicly praise them on social media:

“This is Måneskin. The rest you have already understood. If you haven’t understood it yet, you will understand it. Twenty years and a whole life to bite into. You come home thinking about your twenty years old. And how good these four guys are, pure, special, without skin and already so strong shoulders. Great show, great them “.

Photo: Roberto Panucci / Instagram