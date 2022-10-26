Angelina Jolie dances with Zahara and Spelman College alumni; video – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Angelina Jolie dances with Zahara and her daughter’s new college classmates at Spelman College (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Angelina Jolie celebrated the entry of the daughter Zahara, 17, at Spelman College alongside college alumni. The actress appeared in video alongside the alumni of the institution. Zahara will take a course at the Historically Black Women’s College of Liberal Arts located in Atlanta, California.

The moment was captured by Brandon Raineypresident of the alumni association of Morehouse College, the liberal arts college for black men, also located in Atlanta.

In the video, Angelina appears dancing and laughing alongside her colleagues and Zahara, hugging her daughter at the end of the record. Brandon also shared a record alongside Angelina and other alumni from the universities.

“Funny how the world works. I’ve done lots and lots of presentations, talked to over 75,000 students across the country but my phone has never exploded as much as it did after I posted a video of Angelina Jolie dancing with us. DMs are packed with posts all day all with posts but no complaints, I’m grateful that our schools are getting the exposure they deserve.”

Angelina had already told the news about Zahara on her Instagram when she celebrated her daughter’s entrance into college with a photo of the young woman next to her new classmates.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman,” melted.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina and the ex Brad Pitt are also parents of maddox20 years old, paxof 18, Shilohaged 16, and the twins knox and Vivienneaged 14 years.

