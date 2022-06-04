Angelina Jolie Dating History: Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton, and Others

Ads

Angie’s admirers! Angelina Jolie has only had five serious relationships, but her love life has been the center of attention since her film career took off in the 1990s.

The Oscar winner had her first boyfriend in the late 1980s at the age of 14. Although she never publicly revealed her identity, their relationship was so significant that her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, let him live in their home, an unconventional deal that she Jolie defended years later.

“My mom is so thoughtful and caring and the choices she made for me weren’t irresponsible,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2003. me in my bedroom with my mom in the next room because I was going to have a boyfriend. She made the choice and because of that, I kept going to school every morning and explored my first relationship safely. So, in some weird way, she really did the right thing. She kept me out of trouble ”.

Jolie dated her teenage girlfriend for two years, telling The Sun in 2011 that they “lived as a married couple.” However, after she turned 16, she ended their romance to focus on her budding acting career.

It wasn’t until 1994 that the Los Angeles native found love again. While filming the 1995 detective film Hackers, he was in a relationship with his co-star Jonny Lee Miller. They lost contact after production ended and later began seeing his Foxfire co-star Jenny Shimizu.

“It never crossed my mind that one day I would experiment or kiss a woman, it was never something I was looking for,” said Jolie, who later declared herself bisexual, told Rolling Stone in 2001. “Me it just happened to fall in love with a girl ”.

After Gia’s star flame with Shimizu faded, she reconnected with Miller. They fled in 1996, only to get divorced three years later.

“I wasn’t even a good friend because I was just absent,” she reminded Rolling Stone of the last days of her and Miller union. “I would go for a ride in my car and disappear or I would go to film something and stay in the hotel forever and do nothing, I would not have friends, I would not go to see me, I would not go out. I couldn’t calm down and just live life “.

Jolie shocked the world in 2000 when she remarried, this time to Billy Bob Thornton. Their marriage didn’t last long, however, as they split abruptly in 2002 and finalized their divorce the following year.

“I also took me by surprise because overnight we changed completely,” he admitted to Vogue in 2004. “Because we’re actors, we go away for months and you grow and change separately. I think one day we just had nothing in common. And it’s scary, but… I think it can happen when you’re involved and you don’t know yourself yet. It took me a while to grow up, and I still think I haven’t even come close to it. So I had to check myself: not even consider a relationship for another seven, eight years ”.

The Tomb Raider star broke her promise to herself in 2004 when she fell in love with another co-star, Brad Pitt, on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At the time he was married to Jennifer Aniston, a scandal that shook Hollywood. Us Weekly broke the news of Jolie and Pitt’s love affair in 2005 with a photo of them in Diani Beach in Kenya with their then 3-year-old son, Maddox, whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002.

Brangelina, as they became known, adopted two more times, Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 and Pax from Vietnam in 2007, and had three biological children: Shiloh in 2006 and the twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008. They got married quietly in 2014. with their children among those on the small guest list. Jolie filed for divorce in 2018 and they became legally single in 2019.

“I separated for the welfare of my family,” the Maleficent star told Vogue India in 2020. “It was the right decision. I keep focusing [the children’s] healing.”

