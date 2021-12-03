Angelina Jolie, daughter Shiloh has grown up and is her photocopy: here it is

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt, during their union they built a beautiful family together. And among the various children, the one who has been most talked about is the young woman Shiloh, who today has become a teenager, having turned 15. She has made a huge change and she is very different. the new her. More and more like the famous mother.

Angelina Jolie, the change of daughter Shilol. From tomboy to gorgeous young woman

Angelina Jolie she is still considered a real sex symbol today, as is her former partner Brad Pitt. In the years of their union, much talked about, which has occupied thousands of pages of magazines and magazines all over the world, they have built a beautiful and very large family, and among their children, the one to be most on everyone’s lips, was undoubtedly Shiloh.

And it was because from an early age she chose to opt for a very masculine look, not just holding her hair short and cut like a boy, but also for clothes, choosing to wear purely jackets and trousers with shirt and tie. A choice that she shared even until recently and that led her to be highly criticized.

But today the young woman who at 15, has changed a lot. Here she is next to the famous mother, to whom she seems to resemble her more and more.

The feminine turning point of the girl: identical to the famous mother

The hair is always blond, but therenails and softi, definitely silky. The make-up it is present but refined and the lips in the foreground. On the earlobes of the splendid golden earrings, which show off his wonderful neck.

The features of the face are sweet, and compared to those of Angelina are practically identical: yes today we can say – with good reason – that mother and daughter are two authentic drops of water on an aesthetic level, although usually the female daughters in the outward appearance “take” more from the father.

However, a father present who had absolutely nothing to complain about when his daughter, a few years ago, demonstrated to the world her desire to be called John, to wear men’s clothes and define itself as fluid.

Today she appreciates her femininity

As far as clothes are concerned, today it seems that the girl prefers the most elegant and feminine ones, on public occasions of various kinds, as well as in the private sector. She is now a young woman, and the curves begin to show themselves. And it is – perhaps – also for this reason that she has decided to highlight more, perhaps with the complicity of her charming parent, her femininity.

A choice that is also very popular with fans of both Angelina that of Brad and who are very happy to see that Shiloh is fine and is happy to show himself in this way, because regardless of whether he wants to wear clothes for a boy or a girl, what matters is that she you like it and feel at ease. That love you and that he respects himself as he is, with his strengths and defects, both physical and character, like any self-respecting human being., famous or not famous!