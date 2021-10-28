Angelina Jolie, daughter Shiloh says goodbye to men’s clothing. The 15-year-old enchants the red carpet with her mother’s dress

Angelina Jolie returns to pose on the red carpet with her daughters for the presentation of the film “The Eternals“in London. Her five children, with Brad Pitt, are no stranger to red carpet poses. Once again she is the fifteen year old. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to steal the show in the British capital. Sholoh showed up with a “renewed” version of a dress already worn by her mother for the Oscars in 2014.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in her mother’s dress at the London premiere

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, seems to have already settled in perfectly with the shots and sequins of the red carpet. In London, at the premiere of Eternals UK at the BFI IMAX Waterloo, the fifteen year old enchanted everyone with a floral dress that took up an outfit worn by mother Angelina 2 years ago at the promotion of the Maleficent film. Shiloh changed the length of the dress, first to the floor and now just above the knee. To keep company with the little star, her brothers Zahara, of 16, Vivienne of 13, Maddox of 20 and Knox of 13.

But Shiloh isn’t the first Jolie-Pitt to pick up on mom’s style. Zahara also attended the Eternals LA premiere on October 18th dressed in the Elie Saab Couture dress that Angelina wore for the 2014 Oscars.

Style change for Shiloh

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seems to have moved away from her old masculine style, now comfortable with makeup and dresses. At the Rome premiere on Sunday, the girl wore a black dress with a full skirt alongside neon sneakers with an animal print while her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun and she wore hoop earrings.

Some time ago Angelina had talked about Shiloh’s androgynous clothing, saying that her daughter regarded herself as “one of the brothers. “She wants to be a boy,” she told Vanity Fair in 2011. “So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear everything as a boy. Think you are one of the brothers ».

In 2008 it was revealed that Shiloh had asked to be called John since the age of two. Brad had said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey: “She just wants to be called John. Giovanni or Pietro ». Facing the name change at the time, Angelina said there was no need to “interpret” anything from the request.

