Angelina Jolie: daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in college

It is a very proud mother who picked up the phone and communicated, urbi et orbi, the school future of her favorite daughter through social media. I left the shoes of the director of Without blood – who has toured between Puglia and Rome in the last month and a half, Angelina Jolie she went back to dressing those of the parent and the activist in no time at all. Taking his daughter with him in this midsummer Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Which will change life in September.

The new life of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter in Atlanta, Georgia

“Zahara with her Spelman companions! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member become one of the Spelman girls, ”writes Angelina Jolie next to the photo you see above. And that portrays 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt with some of her new schoolmates.

The girl, in fact, is about to leave the maternal nest, as her brother had already done Maddox, who went to study in South Korea. But Zahara, born in Ethiopia on January 8, 2005, will go much closer to home. Her college, in fact, is in Atlanta, in the state of Georgia.

What a school is Spelman College

And this is not just any school, but Spelman College. The oldest liberal arts college for black girls in the HBCU. Put simply, Spelman is a school created before the Civil Rights Act 1964 (the one that abolishes racial segregation in the United States), intended to provide education for African American communities. Who were excluded from the higher education school system. There are more than 100 historically African American universities (the acronym stands for Historically black colleges and universities) present in the South and East of the USA. And the Spelman is considered among the best ever.

For Zahara, an activist’s destiny, like her mother

A choice, that of Zahara and Angelina Jolie, which therefore also has a political character. The third child of della diva and di Brad Pitt she could have gone anywhere. By opting for that college, it’s as if Zahara wanted to announce that she intends to follow her mother’s example. Champion of humanitarian causes and social justice.

“A system that protects me, but may not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color – is intolerable,” the diva said in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests. Thinking precisely of Zahara.

And it is no coincidence that last year it was Zahara who accompanied her mother to Washington to plead the cause of the enlargement of the law against violence against women also to ethnic minorities and children. Or that one of the girl’s favorite readings is there The bluest eye from Toni Morrisonthe first African American to win the NObel for Literature in 1993.

