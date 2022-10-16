Angelina Jolie debuts on Canal do Boi this Sunday – SBA1

This Sunday’s “Cinema Session” (16) at Canal do Boi begins with ‘Mojave, Under the Moonlight of the Desert’, which stars actress Angelina Jolie in the role of Eleanor Rigby, a mysterious woman who asks Al McCord for a ride. , to the Mojave Desert. On the way they fall in love, but there is a problem, Rigby has an aggressive boyfriend who is not willing to end the relationship and is capable of anything.





Following the classic ‘The Three Musketeers’, where the young D’Artagnan arrives in Paris with the intention of becoming a musketeer. He befriends Athos, Porthos and Aramis, unaware that they are famous Musketeers of the King. Together they faced many obstacles including in political plots. So D’Artagnan will have his chance to prove himself.





And to finish off the night, Sylvester Stallone returns to the screens Jerry Savage in ‘Rebelde’. The film takes place in New York in the 1960s, where a group of students plans to blow up a company’s office as a form of protest against the government. Jerry tries to dissuade his colleagues about the bombing, but it may be too late as there is a traitor among them, and the police and FBI have already been warned of the attack.

At AgroCanal, the “Film Session” begins with the classic ‘Men are born from the land’, which tells the story of James McKay who arrives in Texas to marry Pat Terrill. Her future father-in-law is the ambitious Henry Terrill who is fighting Rufus Hannassey for Julie Maragon’s land that he decides to sell to McKay. He decides to give the property as a wedding gift to his bride. But he gives up on the marriage, returning the lands to Julie. Upon learning of this, the Hannasseys kidnap Julie. It’s up to McKay to rescue her and prevent a bloodbath between the rival Terrill and Hannassey clans.





And to end the dawn, the movie ‘Red River’, brings the cattle king Thomas Dunson together with his son Matthew Garth depart for a long trip from Texas to Missouri. Along the way, father and son have a disagreement, both decide to take different directions to take the cattle. Thomas decides to lead his herd along the treacherous Chisholm Trail, to prove to his son that he is right, risking everything, even his own sanity.

