Angelina Jolie debuts on Instagram, posting a letter from an Afghan girl

Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram, and she does it with a first post dedicated to the current situation in Afghanistan. In the profile description, the star describes herself as “mom, filmmaker, UNHCR special envoy”. The first post is made up of snapshots of a letter “sent to me by a teenager in Afghanistan – writes Jolie -. Right now, the Afghan people are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. So I am came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights. “

In the letter, the girl writes that she was “on the border with Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met the Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban. This was 20 years ago. It is disgusting to see the displaced Afghans. again because of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. Spending so much time and money, blood spilled and lives lost just to get to this, is a near impossible failure to understand. Even looking at decades like the Afghan refugees – some of the most capable people in the world – are treated like a burden is disgusting. Knowing, if they had the tools and the respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but they fought for it. Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you will join me, “writes the girl to Angelina Jolie.