Angelina Jolie decided to enlarge the family: the tests

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They made up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. The stars of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, who fell in love on the set, built a beautiful and large family together, with six children together, three adopted and three biological.

However, since they decided to put an end to their love story and in the most scandalous way, they always give a lot to talk about. If they are not the protagonists of some new information that circulates through the specialized media, it is their children, who became true celebrities.

Pax and Angelina leaving a pet store.

Though Shiloh Jolie-Pitt could be considered the most famous of the children of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, each of the adolescents captures the attention of the media with their hobbies, choices when studying or styles when they are caught on the street. But on this occasion, who generated a great stir was Pax Jolie-Pitt.

The 18-year-old is the most low-key of the children of movie stars. However, this time and thanks to an outing he made with his mother, he revealed the decision they made as a family: add a new member.

Angelina Jolie Y Pax Jolie-Pitt They were seen leaving a huge pet store with a dog bed and a bag loaded with products. Due to the size of the product they chose, it seems that they decided to adopt a fairly large canine, although no breed or name is known so far.

Related news

Both mother and son wore their casual styles to go shopping. While the actress wore a white shirt, black pants with matching sunglasses and a bag on her shoulder, the teenager used a more oversized style, with a shirt and wide pants, and a cap on his head.