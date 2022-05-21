Angelina Jolie deepened her commitment to bees and sustainability in Cambodia

More than a year ago, the image of Angelina Jolie covered in bees caused a commotion. Months later, as if it were a premonitory act, she took an attitude that would support that photograph. Far from the film or advertising sets, the actress showed her support for these small flying insects, so valuable to the global ecosystem, and she positioned herself as godmother of the “Women for the bees” program, promoted by Guerlain and the French Beekeeping Observatory, and supported by UNESCO. An action that, now, took her to Cambodia.

The artist’s relationship with this cosmetics brand is not new, rather it is a precious “inheritance” that she received from her mother, who is passionate about these products. However, Jolie was not only influenced by her “family” relationship, but she received an extra boost. Guerlain is a firm that has a strong social commitment and works towards sustainability, as they themselves say.

The “Women for the bees” program is an initiative that began in 2021. Your goal is encourage and promote biodiversity; In addition to collaborating in the process of repopulation of these flying insects in the world and as if that were not enough, help empower women in different parts of the planet in beekeeping.

When the launch was made, in 2021, the actress stated: “We think of a future without bees as science fiction, but bees are declining globally, due to human activity. The consequences at the level of food supply and for biodiversity are apocalyptic if we continue down this path.”

Jolie’s statements about a bleak future are based on data provided by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)which ensured that 75% of cultivated plants and 90% of wild flowering plants depend on pollinators, flying insects such as bees.

“When I started working with Guerlain we often talked about bees. And then we really started talking about what we could do to improve the situation and what we could do for both the bees and the women. This world brotherhood that is being formed with this program women for bees (Women for the bees) is very exciting”, detailed the actress in 2021, during the launch of this program.

“The spirit of this project is to support the local population to protect their natural resources and develop their communities according to their will,” Jolie concluded.

In Jolie’s words, her endorsement of these flying insects is based on the fact that “they are responsible for sustaining a third of our food supply” of the world. Nevertheless, bees are threatened by man’s own activity on the planet.

Now, almost 8 months after the first announcement, the actress returned to lead this program; although this time she Cambodia. The thing is Jolie decided to travel to collaborate with the women of Samlout to train as beekeepers. The next step, they warned, will be they join the network that other entrepreneurs have already managed to diagram.

The program will provide these women with the necessary knowledge and skills so that they can manage a sustainable beekeeping operation.

At this stage, from the program These women will be provided with the necessary knowledge and skills so that they can manage a sustainable beekeeping operation.. With which, they will not only be able to have an income, but they will also become entrepreneurs and members of a global community of women beekeepers who aim to improve local biodiversity.

These women will even extend their knowledge and invest as ambassadors who raise awareness about the essential role of pollination to guarantee food security and ecosystem management. “The spirit of this project is to support the local population to protect their natural resources and develop their communities according to their will.”, finished Jolie.

