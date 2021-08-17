Angelina Jolie defends women thinking about her daughters

No longer just refugees. Now the attention of Angelina Jolie it is also towards women. Those who, in this context of forced lockdown, are victims of domestic violence. He turns to them when he speaks in favor of the campaign 16 days of activism against gender violence. But, as he does, it’s his 3 daughters that he thinks: Zahara, Shiloh And Vivienne.

Pandemic and violence against women

The problem of domestic violence, if possible, has escalated during this dire period of the pandemic. We talked about it, giving tragic numbers, on the occasion of the Day against Violence against women. Aware of the fact that, once the international spotlight was turned off, the phenomenon would not stop. On the contrary. For this reason it is very important to continue talking about it. And to help the victims as much as possible.

Angelina Jolie’s appeal to women

“Women should talk to someone, try to find allies and stay in touch for emergencies,” explained the Oscar-winning actress to the English monthly. Harper’s Bazaar. “It is an attempt to safeguard themselves and their children in potentially violent situations. For example, you can agree on a code word with a friend or family member to let them know if you are facing an emergency. It is very important to start building a network and acquiring knowledge ».

“It’s sad to say, but we can’t assume that all friends and family will always want to believe and support in situations like these,” continued the protagonist of Maleficent. “Often strangers will help. Or other victims or support groups or religious groups ”. Awareness, of course. But also great attention. This is the most important thing: that they are attentive, depending on the situation in which they find themselves. For this Angelina Jolie turns directly to the victim: “Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel completely alone.”

Seek help: The phone number is 1522

The United Nations reported that, before the closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 243 million women were abused by their partners. But less than 40 percent reported it. One of the ways to address this issue and try to eradicate it is to educate society. Starting with the women themselves. Which must grow by knowing their own value. Not accepting any kind of violence. And knowing that, in case of need, there is always someone who can help. For example, in Italy, by calling the number 1522, where there are specialized operators to respond to requests for help and support from victims of violence and stalking.

Angelina Jolie educates her daughters. And the children

Angelina Jolie, mother of three girls, is not indifferent to the tragedy. “I don’t just talk to my daughters. I talk to them together with their brothers “, said the diva a couple of years ago, who shares her six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. “This is perhaps the first most important distinction. Because it’s not just a problem for women. And the solution is to work with women and men. And girls and boys ».

“Because those who are perpetrating these crimes need other men to remind them of what it means to be a man,” said Angelina Jolie. “A man who has a healthy relationship with women. And the whole society must be clear about not tolerating these behaviors ».

