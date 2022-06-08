Angelina Jolie denies wanting to harm Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie continues her legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt five years after filing for divorce.

In 2008, the former couple bought a majority stake in Chateau Miraval, a French company comprising a house and vineyard in the south of France. Six years later, in 2014, Jolie and Pitt got married there. The couple, along with their six children, also vacationed there throughout their 12-year relationship.

Pitt accused Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, of selling the shares to a Russian oligarch without Pitt’s knowledge. A source close to Jolie denies any ill intent in the sale, calling Pitt’s lawsuit a “false narrative,” according to a report from People.

Getty Images for AFI

The actor filed a lawsuit alleging that his ex-wife “tried to inflict harm” by selling the shares of Chateau Miraval. He further claims the couple agreed never to sell their shares in the vineyard without telling each other first, and wants the case to go to trial: “Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, keeping Pitt in the dark on purpose, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” Pitt’s team wrote in the filing obtained by People.

“The demand of Mr. Pitt vs. Mrs. Jolie it is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has not yet been made public,” an anonymous source told People. “After the events that led to the Mrs. Jolie to file for divorce and her years spent caring for her children, Mrs. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to ownership, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business. After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business will be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry… It is unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr. Pitt is entangling her with multiple lawsuits,” the source said.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.