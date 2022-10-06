Angelina Jolie denounces that Brad Pitt “dragged” her, “grabbed her by the head and shook her”. Pitt’s representative denies the allegations.

Angelina Jolie makes new abuse accusations against Brad Pitt 2:24

(CNN) — A countersuit filed Tuesday by actress Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt includes more information about an alleged physical altercation between the former couple that took place on a plane in 2016.

In a statement to CNN, a representative for Brad Pitt called the latest allegations “completely false.”

Jolie and Pitt clash over Jolie’s sale of her stake in their joint French winery, Chateau Miraval. Jolie sold her half of the warehouse in 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Pitt sued Jolie in February, claiming they had an agreement that neither would sell without the other’s consent.

Jolie claims in her countersuit that there was never any such deal and that she sold her share of the winery in an effort to gain “financial independence” from Pitt and to “have some form of peace and bring closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter in her life and the of their children”.

In the court documents, obtained by CNN, Jolie also shares more details about an alleged incident on a private plane on September 14, 2016, five days before filing for divorce.

In a section of Jolie’s countersuit titled “Why Jolie Split With Pitt,” the document alleges that, before arriving at the airport, Pitt got into an argument with one of her six children, who were 8 at the time. and 15 years. The document goes on to allege that on the plane, Jolie asked Pitt “what was going on” and that Pitt proceeded to verbally assault her and, an hour and a half later, “dragged” her into the bathroom, “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again before pushing her against the bathroom wall.

The lawsuit also alleges that “Pitt suffocated one of the children and punched another in the face.” Some of the children begged Pitt to stop. They were all scared. Many cried.”

“(Jolie’s story) continues to evolve every time he tells her with new unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did, but not for the things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely false,” a spokesperson said Tuesday. actor’s representative in a statement provided to CNN.

Angelina Jolie evacuated due to air raid alert 0:29

CNN previously reported some of these details from a heavily redacted FBI report in August.

Pitt was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident after the FBI completed an investigation in 2016.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the United States Special Aircraft Jurisdiction that landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue the investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement to CNN at the time.

“All parties have had this information for nearly six years and it was used in prior legal proceedings. There is nothing new here and it serves no purpose other than as a media stunt intended to inflict pain,” a source close to Pitt said of the report. of August.

CNN has contacted Jolie’s representatives regarding the latest court filing, which states that during the plane incident, Pitt allegedly “pounced on his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him.” To get Jolie off of her, Pitt threw himself backwards across the airplane seats, injuring Jolie in the back and elbow.”

Court documents also state that the children “swooped in and all tried valiantly to protect one another” and that Jolie and the children “sat quietly and still under the blankets. No one dared to go to the bathroom.”

For this reason, according to legal documents, Jolie and her six children have not been able to return to Chateau Miraval due to the “pain that Pitt inflicted on the family that day.”

Many of the details in Jolie’s countersuit echo those made in a countersuit filed last month by Nouvel LLC, Jolie’s former company.

In his earlier lawsuit, Pitt had alleged that Jolie “did nothing to fuel (the) growth” of the business, which she turned into a “multi-million dollar international success story.”

In his countersuit, Nouvel refuted this, saying that “Pitt refused to grant either Jolie or Nouvel equal access to Chateau Miraval’s records or equal voice over management,” effectively “holding hostage the most significant portion of their estate.” net”.

Jolie’s countersuit adds that “like other couples,” the two “divided their responsibilities and generally split costs.”

“Jolie made her acting and directing career secondary to her primary responsibility of raising children. She also oversaw the day-to-day running of the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, to which she not only contributed significant amounts of time, but also significant amounts of cash (more than double what Pitt contributed),” the document states. “Pitt continued his career in Hollywood and took primary responsibility for renovating the castle.”

He also claims that he repeatedly tried to sell his interest in the winery to Pitt, as recently as last year and that Pitt was going to buy his share for $54.5 million in February, but that Pitt “demanded” him to sign a wide non-disparagement clause “which would prohibit Jolie from discussing outside of court any personal conduct by Pitt towards her or the family,” inherently including the abuse allegations from the 2016 incident.

Jolie alleges that she refused to sign this clause, calling it “abusive and controlling to break the deal.”

The countersuit asks the court to declare the sale of Jolie’s stake final so that the actress can “move out of the winery and the chateau.”