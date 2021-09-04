Angelina Jolie denounces the racism against her daughter Zahara after surgery

Angelina Jolie spoke out for an episode of racism suffered by her daughter Zahara after surgery.

Angelina Jolie openly denounced the racism meandering in the medical environment that has had repercussions in the experience with the daughter Zahara, underwent surgery some time ago.

A gorgeous Angelina Jolie at the 2014 BAFTAs in a tuxedo

Racial disparities in the medical community have been a hot topic in recent years, and now Hollywood veteran Angelina Jolie has spoken on the subject after having a first-hand experience.

In an article published in Time, the 46-year-old diva interviews medical student Malone Mukwende, who aims to teach colleagues how to be more considerate in providing care to patients regardless of their race. Jolie, who has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, three of whom are adopted and of different ethnicities, revealed:

“I have children of different ethnicities and I know that when they suffered from a rash that everyone had, it looked drastically different depending on the color of the skin. But every time I looked at the medical records, the reference point was always the white skin.”.

Loading... Advertisements

Angelina Jolie covered in a swarm of bees for World Bee Day (PHOTO and VIDEO)

The actress then shared an anecdote that occurred last year when her eldest daughter, Zahara, who is black, was operated on:

“Recently my daughter Zahara, whom I adopted from Ethiopia, had surgery, and later a nurse told me to call them if her skin turned pink.”.

The actress has thus decided to be the spokesperson for the micro-aggressions suffered by many black patients, denouncing them to encourage a change of mentality even in the medical environment.