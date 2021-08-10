Angelina Jolie divorce: why she sold brad pitt’s painting

Now, in the “Hollywood castle” of Los Feliz, there is one less memory… Angelina Jolie (45 years old), sold a painting. Brad Pitt (57), her ex-husband, had given it to her.

It was 2011. If you asked him about a possible marriage, he would tell you that with Angie they would only do it if/when/where their gay friends would also be free to do the same. After all, that is what happened. Marriage in France, where same-sex marriage, in 2014, was already allowed…

Brangelina in 2011

2011 is the year in which Angelina Jolie’s first film as a director comes out. She takes him to the Berlin Film Festival. Title: In the land of blood and honey. It is a (true) story of ethnic rapes in the former Yugoslavia at war. As she told you about the film, she also revealed that the partner and children were visiting the city zoo…

Together, then, they would take a tour of markets and antique shops. Because Brad was an art expert and, gift after gift/purchase after purchase, she had passed the passion for paintings. His words, by Angie himself…

A $3 million gift

Who knows if today ‘famous’ The tower of the Mosque of Koutoubia, the work of Sir Winston Churchill, was already in the Brangelina house at the time. Anyway she got there that year and there was, at her house, until a handful of hours ago. Brad had bought it in New Orleans for her, for nearly $3 million…

Now it’s gone to auction, at Christie’s in London, sold by Angelina. That he can never “get rid” of memories, but of objects yes… The tangible signs of the presence of the former companion of his life …

Angelina Jolie surrounded by memories

Imagine what it must be to get up every morning and see the ex-husband in the eyes and body of Shiloh, dad’s clone daughter… Or see him again in Knox, the only male among the three natural children… And then all the guys kept the two surnames. At school I’m Jolie-Pitt. They will be forever…

They say Angie put it there a few eras to pack the ex-husband and throw him out of the house. It was enough that he, in September 2016, under the influence of alcohol, railed against his son Maddox. How exactly it went we will never know. It happened on the private plane, as they returned from France. From the castle of Miraval, in Le Val, where the two had married, she with the dress with the drawings of the children, remember? They say that even that residence surrounded by vineyards was full of works of art…

The picture of records

Then it is true (also) that Angie has earned us: 9 million and 577 euros and passes, to be exact. The new owner beat three more. He is awarded it for the aforementioned record amount. Especially since the framework started from an auction base of £1,500,000. In the end, the figure came to five times as much. Never had a work by the same author come to that.

Sure the fact that it belonged to the Brangelina perhaps has been an added value. After the divorce, he had joined the Jolie Family Collection: they say there are also Banskis, to say …

Sir Winston Churchill had painted it in 1943, in Marrakech. In the middle of The Second World War, in January, the Allies found themselves in Casablanca. To plan the final attack on Germany, disembark in Europe and free it. With U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Churchill went to Marrakech. And, once the painting was finished, he gave it to the American. As I remember…

15 years in the drawer

Before arriving at the Brangelinas’ home, the oil painting passed to the son of the American president. It was then sold to a collector in Nebraska and then to a Hollywood producer. For 15 years it remained locked in a drawer until he met the antiquarian who sold it to Brad Pitt.

The star had become passionate about the painter Winston Churchill while preparing to Inglourious Basterds. His first Tarantino movie, set during the Second World War.

Now, the new owner, is a mysterious Belgian bidder. Angie is a bit richer. After all, the costs of the cause of endless divorce must also be endless.

But above all, there is another little piece of Brad Pitt less in his life…

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED