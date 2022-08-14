Angelina Jolie drops her daughter off at college while holding back the urge to cry

The actress Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly going through one of the most outstanding moments in the life of a mother as it is to see a child not only grow up, it is to leave him at the university because he must prepare for the future that he has to undertake later. only. Thus, It has been one of the most emotional situations he has experienced recently.

Is about her daughter Zahara, now 17 years old and currently relocating to the Spelman College campus, where you will begin to prepare for the professional career you have decided to take. However, it was about two weeks ago that she said that her little girl was already pretty close to taking this big step.

Darryl Holloman, who is the vice president of student relations of the aforementioned house of studies, was in charge of sharing the photos on social networks, there you can see the protagonist of the movie ‘Maleficent’ in the company of her daughter, while in His eyes show how he resists the desire to cry in front of everyone present.

“I’m going to start crying if I start talking today. I haven’t started crying yet, so let’s hope I can hold it“, Said the winner of an Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In turn, Zahara’s adoptive mother did not fail to state that beyond nostalgia she was quite happy to see that her daughter continues to advance in life. For this reason, in the social network of the camera she shared a photo where the young woman comes out in the company of other acquaintances who have the same goal as her.

“Congratulations to all the students starting this year. It is a very special place and an honor to have a family member like a Spelman girl.“He wrote on his personal Instagram account.

To date, the interpreter of the character of ‘Lara Croft’ already has three adult children who are studying at the university to then be able to start an adult life with a professional career.

Recently a video also went viral where you can see Jolie with Shiloh with whom for a few days it has been rumored that apparently both were not at their best and therefore they would have been estranged, a fact that at least with that audiovisual in a concert is discarded.

