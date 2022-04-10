Angelina Jolie educates on Instagram and raises awareness of current “war crimes”

Angelina Jolie is teaching netizens the basic rules of war.

Jolie took her Instagram on Friday and then the actress shared important highlights from the 1949 Geneva Conventions, addressing the do’s and don’ts of war.

“For the last 60 years, civilians have been the main victims of war. Thousands of civilians have been killed. Others have no food, water, heat or shelter. Millions have been forced to flee their homes.”start at the subtitle.

“Both soldiers and civilians are protected by the Geneva Conventions. An attempt to limit the damage caused by war and reduce suffering.

Jolie went on to point out the 4 Geneva conventions.

“Protect the sick, wounded, medical and religious personnel during conflicts

“Care for the wounded, sick and shipwrecked during the war at sea

“Treat prisoners of war humanely

“Protect all civilians, including those in occupied territory

“From these conventions comes the rule of war. They are universal. All parties to conflicts must follow them.

Jolie then highlighted some ‘ground rules’ of war and how breaking them is a war crime.

“Civilians can never be attacked

“The sick and wounded have a right to care, no matter which side they are on.

“Doctors and humanitarian workers must be protected

“The things that civilians need to survive, like food and water, should not be denied or destroyed.”

“Prisoners deserve fair treatment. They should not be tortured or abused

“Weapons that cause excessive or untargeted damage should be limited

“Rape and other forms of sexual violence are expressly prohibited

Once again, the outstanding actress and film director uses her work, her popularity and her social resources to raise awareness about inequalities and assassination.