Angelina Jolie encouraged to show a trend and became a fan – Revista Para Ti

The actress surprised again with an unexpected look.

Angelina Jolie surprised with a street style in which he showed a trend: the pajamas on the street, which is nothing more than wearing a nice outfit to go to sleep, combined with accessories.

This style is a true feeling because it is very comfortable and also elegant, combined with the indicated accessories.

The actress of 47 years he wore it in several times, like the one where he opted for a set brown with white piping and buttoned at the front, who accompanied with Valentino Garavani sole colored low sandals.

Angelina Jolie and her pajamas to the street, chose to wear the top outside the pants. Photo: Pinterest

On another occasion he chose a black silk jumpsuit model, gathered at the waist that, in addition, marked the area with a ribbon of the same fabric. She accompanied with black pointed stilettos and a combined bag in sole and bone color.

This model that Angelina Jolie chose highlights the waist area. Photo: Pinterest

Around here the famous ones also showed this trend, like Mery del Cerro and her printed outfit.