Angelina Jolie ‘erases’ the memory of Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of the premiere of The Eternals proudly shows her arm: she has ‘erased’ the memory of her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

In the cast of ‘The Eternals’, the famous star famous all over the world attended the ‘premiere’ in Los Angeles: Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet, leaving her mark.

She enchanted everyone on the famous red carpet of the premiere of the Marvel film directed by Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao. Angelina Jolie, one of the protagonists of the new film, walked with her children. The star chose a super modern look, signed Balmain, for the occasion: with the long beige dress she showed off her many tattoos of a spiritual nature. The eyes of those present were all on her: no one missed a detail!

Drastic decision: Angelina Jolie ‘erases’ the memory linked to Brad Pitt

The enchanting Angelina Jolie definitely left her mark on the red carpet. The world-famous actress did not allow anyone to be distracted: the eyes of those present were on her. A detail appeared to the eye of the most attentive …