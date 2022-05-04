Angelina Jolie evacuated before an attack in Lviv

Angelina Jolie, Hollywood actress and United Nations humanitarian activist, had to be evacuated in an emergency due to an air raid alert in Lviv, Ukraine.

During his visit to displaced people, air raid sirens sounded, causing him to retreat for cover. In a video, the actress is seen walking quickly with a group of people. Although she is concerned about the situation, she then greets the camera, manages to say “I’m fine” and even takes a picture with a fan.

Jolie went to the region to talk to people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children being treated for injuries sustained in the missile attack on a Kramatorsk train station last April.

The attack, which left at least 52 dead, apparently deliberately targeted a crowd made up mostly of women and children. “She was very moved by the children’s stories,” said Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv.