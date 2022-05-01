Angelina Jolie evacuated during her visit to Ukraine due to bomb warning sirens

There are many artists and celebrities who during these months of invasion Russia to the Ukraine, have poured out for the victims and the civilians.

One of them has been the actress and UN ambassador, Angelina Jolie, who has traveled to the city of Lviv (Lviv) and has visited medical centers, children’s hostels, a train station and a cafeteria, according to Ukrainian media.

In addition, he has been able to go to a medical center where several children wounded by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk. The head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitski, told the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform that “her stories of her deeply moved her. One girl could even tell Mrs. Jolie privately about your dreams.

And she has promised many of those children that To return toaccording to the same source.

Jolie’s team runs out

However, during his visit he had to run out looking for sheltersince the warning sirens of bomb have begun to play loudly throughout the city.

At that moment, it is observed how one of Jolie’s companions asks the citizens to stop recording because “it is already enough“, but before she says that she is “fine”.

Benedict Cumberbatch will host a refugee family

Another of the actors that has been involved in this conflict has been benedict cumberbatch, who has indicated that he will put his house in the United Kingdom at the disposal of a Ukrainian family. This has been confirmed by the actor to Sky News, where he has demanded the help of the artistic community and the film industry. cinema to mitigate the effects of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“They managed to get out of Ukraine. I am monitoring their progress every day,” Cumberbatch notes of the journey that family has had to carry out to move to a safe place.

“Unfortunately, they are undergoing any medical treatment. To say any more about that would be an invasion of their privacy, and too much information about when they come and how that’s handled would be an invasion of mine. I want to give them some stability after the turmoil they’ve experienced, and that’s inside my house,” she adds.