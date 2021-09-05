Angelina Jolie explains why it is unity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Nerd4.life

After a long wait, the new Marvel movie dedicated to the Eternals is coming. Eternals will be able to count on many high-level actors and, among others, there is also Angelina Jolie. The actress will play Thena, one of the Eternals. But why the woman decided to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Speaking to The Direct, Jolie explained the matter.

Here are his words, in translation: “This is it the real reason for which I wanted to make this film: to become part of such a large and diverse family; and I didn’t care the size of the role I was assigned. ”

Thena, Angelina Jolie’s character in Eternals

He also added: “What surprised me the most about getting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and working with Chloé [ndr, la regista di Eternals] it was how down to earth he was. The first time the cast met, she was barefoot and sat on the floor. It was through this first meeting that we discovered that we perceived ourselves as geeks and misfits, and that connected us all and added another layer to the Eternals story. It was our quirks and differences that became our superpowers. Chloé is the great equalizer – even though he was working with a huge, star-studded cast, he treated us all with the same amount of attention and care. ”

Finally, we remind you that you can see the Eternals Final Trailer which shows epic fights. Also, we know the Eternals will explain why the Eternals didn’t stop Thanos in Avengers.