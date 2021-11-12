Angelina Jolie explains why she accepted her role in the film

One of the recent interpretations in which we have seen the actress at work Angelina Jolie is the one relating to one of the last hardships of the house Marvel: Eternals. The actress, in this regard, has released some statements relating to her character in the film. Let’s find out more details together.

Eternals – Angelina Jolie

The actress, present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals, made a very interesting statement. That is, his lack of interest in playing a solo role in the superhero world.

The reason? Very simple as it is important. In an interview for CinePop, Angelina Jolie talked about her experience with her portrayal of the superhero Thena, the Eternal capable of summoning weapons out of thin air.

When asked why she had not yet played a superhero in her career, the actress answered very clearly. He was simply waiting. But what? That the right proposals arrive for her. And what has changed with the production of in Eternals? Angelina Jolie felt she was doing something unique since Thena is part of a family. Angelina Jolie wanted to be part of this family and she wanted to see all the superheroes together. This reason was enough for her to such an extent that the actress seems to have accepted the role even before having the script. It was enough for her to know that the whole film would revolve around the idea of ​​family.

Finally, she also adds that she is not interested in a solo film but would be thrilled to re-enter the role of Thena along with the rest of the cast.

The cast

The Eternals cast sees Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo while Lia McHugh as Sprite. We continue with Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan is Druig and Don Lee is Giglamesh. And then again Salma Hayek as Ajak and Kit Harington as Dane Withman.

