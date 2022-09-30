Angelina Jolie expresses support for Iran’s women’s struggle for freedom







Photo: Instagram/Angelina Jolie/Modern Popcorn

Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie (“Maleficent”) has joined the protest demanding freedom for Iranian women. The protests erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the Iranian moral police for “wearing the wrong veil”.

Jolie posted a series of photos and videos of the protests on her Instagram and wrote a message of support in the caption of the images.

“Respect to the brave, defiant and fearless women of Iran. All those who survived and resisted for decades, those who take to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranian women like her,” Jolie wrote. “Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated or their bodies controlled. They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats. For the women of Iran, we see you.”

The protests in Iran have already caused dozens of deaths, mainly of protesters, but also of some members of the security forces. The government has warned it will take “decisive action without leniency” to try to quell the unrest, but that has not slowed the demonstrations.

In addition to Jolie, who also spoke out was Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, two-time Oscar winner for “A Separation” and “The Apartment”, who used his Instagram to talk about the fight for simple but fundamental rights for women.

“This is a human responsibility and can further strengthen Iran’s hope of achieving this beautiful and monumental goal they pursue here, the country where I have no doubt that women will be the pioneers of the most significant transformations,” he said.

Several other Iranian filmmakers and artists, such as actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi, winner of this year’s Cannes Film Festival for “Holy Spider”, wrote an open letter to their friends and colleagues in the film industry asking for support in the fight for the defense of women’s rights in country.

Contrary to these expressions of support, Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri said the authorities would deal with “celebrities who fanned the flames of riots and those who sign contracts [lucrativos] with radio and television, but in times of turmoil they take a stand against security and order.”

“Of course, we may not deal with some cases immediately for material reasons, but we will definitely deal with them after a few days and at the right time,” he told a state news agency.

