Angelina Jolie, extensions with “the detachment” ignite the web

BITE OF THE VIPER

Suitable for this occasion

Just a few days ago, at the film’s premiere Eternals in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie she had everyone talking about the unusual chin cuff, a chin jewel, with which she had appeared on the red carpet. The actress, who was accompanied by five of her six children at the event, had divided public opinion: there are those who praised her for this tribal accessory and those who just did not like the choice. Following the California premiere, the star flew to Italy to present the film to the Rome Film Fest. Here she charmed with her choice of dress but also made people talk about her hair.

Hand in hand with daughters

Also in Rome Angelina Jolie she let her children accompany her. They were on the red carpet beside him Zahara And Shiloh. The two, 16 and 15 years old, walked hand in hand with their mother, forming a super close-knit and elegant trio. Long white dress with gold sequin details for Zahara, black minidress with full skirt and yellow sneakers for Shiloh. Angelina instead wore an amazing draped dress in platinum metallic mesh by Versace Atelier. Statuesque physique, visible tattoos, captivating smile: the Jolie was a splendor but social users could not help but notice another detail, which was somewhat out of place.

Extensions with “the detachment”

At the afternoon press conference Angelina Jolie she showed up with her hair straight and down, for the evening instead she opted for a long hair up to the butt. The extensions, however, were applied badly, sparking comments. I imagine Angelina Jolie buying cheap extension packs – The hairdresser will be fired soon – But how can you do a job like this? – I would have done it better with my eyes closed, they wrote. In fact, the difference between her natural hair and the false locks is evident, so much so that some have wondered if the clean cut was not wanted.

Roman holidays

I don’t just work for Angelina Jolie. The actress was in fact paparazzi on the streets of the capital, walking around like a normal tourist. Wearing a vintage coat by Dolce & Gabbana, Jolie has been surrounded by paparazzi like a diva of yesteryear. Black mask, Devotion Bag in hand, décolleté with cleat and star class. The hair here was natural, then in the evening, extensions made their debut. A wrong choice but, fortunately, the false locks are not … Eternals!

Related Posts



