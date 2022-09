Angelina Jolie files new billionaire lawsuit against Brad Pitt

share tweet share share Email



RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – Angelina Jolie files a billionaire lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She is asking for US$ 250 million, approximately R$ 1.3 billion, in the United States Justice for the improper management of a winery that the couple bought in southern France in 2008. The actress’ defense alleges that the actor “took possession” of the property in retaliation for the couple’s divorce.

The ‘Chateau Miraval’ winery was 50% owned by Pitt and 50% by Jolie, with her share under the name of a company called Nouvel. According to information from the Page Six website, in this process are documents that prove the division of work of the ex-couple. While Jolie was responsible for managing the duo’s humanitarian projects, such as the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, it was up to Brad Pitt to take care of the French business.

In October last year, Angelina Jolie, 47, sold her shares to the Tenute del Mondo group, part of the Stoli Group, which has the famous Masseto and Ornellaia wines in its portfolio. Pitt, 58, filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and mother of his six children to reverse the sale of the property in June this year. Before, he had already tried to cancel the negotiation. The actress’ lawyers then reacted with a new lawsuit against the actor.

ale remember that it was in the large green area of ​​Chateau Miraval that the ex-couple exchanged rings, in a simple ceremony, in 2014. Angelina and Brad were together since 2005 and legally separated after a series of legal fights over the custody of their children , in 2016.