Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine

Early in his career Angelina Jolie she made the most of the roles of a tough woman with valid athletic skills, for example in the thriller ‘The Bone Collector’ and in the ‘Tomb Raider’ saga: now she returns to play such a character thanks to the film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, in which he plays the role of a firefighter who, by chance of fate, finds himself being hunted by a couple of assassins and the flames of a colossal fire. The first official trailer announces that the release in the United States will fall on May 14, 2021: still to be established on the day of arrival in Italy.

Those Who Wish Me Dead, the movie

The plot tells of Hannah Faber (played by Angelina Jolie), a Montana firefighter who is traumatized by the death of some colleagues while they were under her responsibility. We find it

lookout in a tower from which it guards the forest below, in order to promptly alert those responsible in the event of a fire. Instead of the flames, he spots a traumatized twelve-year-old (Finn Little). He discovers that his name is Connor and that he is

hunted by two assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult): They want him dead so that he does not go to court as a witness to a murder. Hannah decides to help him stay alive, a task made even more difficult by the fire set by the killers and which begins to devour the forest.

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is

the adaptation of the novel of the same name written by the American Michael Koryta and published in 2014. Koryta himself edited the film adaptation with Charles Leavitt (‘Blood Diamond’) and

Taylor Sheridan. The latter also took care of the direction, bringing a respectable curriculum: he was in fact the screenwriter of the films ‘Sicario’, ‘Hell or High Water’ (Oscar nomination), ‘The secrets of Wind River’ and ‘Soldado’, as well as the director of the mystery / horror ‘Vile’ and the crime / drama ‘The secrets of Wind River’. He is a good one, in short.

The trailer in the original language

