Angelina Jolie, focus on children. But fans dream of a new love

Before Los Angeles, then Rome, now London. The international tour of Angelina Jolie, which is promoting the release of Eternals, the last film signed Marvel in which he plays the role of a fierce warrior. A series of premières to which the American actress has always presented herself in the company of five of her six children: Maddox (20), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), Knox And Vivienne (13), the only one absent Pax (17).

Thus, red carpet after red carpet, the Hollywood star showed great complicity with his boys, who in this period of life are at the top of his priorities: «Because in recent years I have given up direction? I love being behind the camera, but I need to do shorter jobs and stay more time at homeHe said last April to Entertainment Weekly. “Besides, I had a change in mine family situation“.

The reference is obviously to divorce with Brad Pitt of 2016, which still holds court between spite and legal battles. Among the latest news stand out the dispute related to the sale of their French estate from 140 million, with her trying to sell her stake in secret, and the ruling of the Supreme Court of California, which he rejected the petition presented by him to try to re-obtain joint custody of the children.

Points in favor of Angelina, which the family also enjoyed during the lockdown: «In a way it made us all feel very human togetherHe revealed to us last April, clearing the field of alleged love story. Still, fans dream for her a new love: so much so that the recent photos in which it appears twice alongside singer The Weeknd – despite the barrage of denials – they have sparked a fuss.

“Your kids are more excited about Eternals orfriendship with The Weeknd? ”asked the host of Daily Pop. “I am very happy with this movie, if that’s what you’re asking me, “replied Angelina, smiling and dribbling gossip. According to reports Page Six, the two would have met at the beginning of last summer through mutual friends and would therefore remain in contact for purely matters professional.

“He asked her suggestions related to the world of cinema, that’s why they went out to dinnerRevealed an insider. “If they had something to hide, certainly they would not have come out so in the open ». Although, it must be said, they fled the back and tried to avoid the paparazzi. For now, in front of the flashes, Angelina only parades together with their children.